Melania Trump’s pricey jacket draws attention in Sicily

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 2:45 am 05/27/2017 02:45am
US First Lady Melania Trump, left, is welcomed by Emanuela Mauro, spouse of Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni at Chierici Palace, part of a visit of the G7 first ladies in Catania, Italy, Friday, May 26, 2017. On Friday and Saturday, for the first time all seven are around the same table, including also newcomers Emmanuel Macron of France, Theresa May of Britain and the Italian host, Paolo Gentiloni, forging a new dynamic after a year of global political turmoil amid a rise in nationalism. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

TAORMINA, Italy (AP) — First lady Melania Trump provided a sunny day in Sicily with a burst of color from a floral applique jacket by Dolce & Gabbana.

Critics point out that Mrs. Trump’s jacket sells for $51,000, more than many working Americans earn each year.

The wife of the billionaire businessman turned president also carried a matching clutch to lunch with spouses of the G-7 leaders. They dined Friday at the historic Elephants Palace, their host the mayor of the Sicilian city of Catania.

Mrs. Trump’s colorful jacket contrasted with the mostly black outfits she has worn during President Donald Trump’s overseas visit.

The fashion choices of America’s first ladies are a longstanding source of public fascination. The wives of the presidents are almost always criticized or praised for whatever they wear.

