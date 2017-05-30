Europe News

Manchester Victoria rail station reopens after suicide blast

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 5:27 am 05/30/2017 05:27am
People light candles as they hold a minute's silence in St Ann's Square to mark the passing of exactly a week since the Manchester Arena concert blast, in Manchester, England, Monday May 29, 2017. (Owen Humphreys/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Manchester Victoria rail station has re-opened more than a week after an attacker detonated a bomb in a crowd leaving a concert, killing 22 and injuring dozens.

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Transport Secretary Chris Grayling were among those to lay wreaths Tuesday at the station, which also suffered damage from the nearby blast. Burnham says the city has pulled together “through what has been our darkest week.”

The return to a level of normalcy followed an emotional tribute Monday to attack victims. Hundreds stood in quiet contemplation at St Ann’s Square — an impromptu memorial site for those killed and injured in the blast.

Police are trying to re-create attacker Salman Abedi’s movements before he detonated a bomb at an Ariana Grande concert.

