Macron, Putin to meet in Versailles next week

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 9:48 am 05/22/2017 09:48am
Russian President Vladimir Putin heads a meeting on developing space industries at the Bocharov Ruchei residence at the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, May 22, 2017. (Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will host President Vladimir Putin of Russia in Versailles next Monday, their first meeting after Macron pledged during his election campaign to deal firmly with Russia while also seeking to work with Putin against the Islamic State group.

The French presidential Elysee Palace announced that Macron will meet Putin at the Grand Trianon, part of the sumptuous estate of the Palace of Versailles, for an exhibition about Russian emperor Peter the Great.

The exhibition, organized with the Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, marks 300 years of diplomatic relations between France and Russia.

