Le Pen would accept exit of French party No 2 on euro issue

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017 5:36 am 05/22/2017 05:36am
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2015 file photo, French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen , left, addresses the media with Florian Philippot after a meeting with President Francois Hollande. Le Pen said on Monday, May 22, 2017, that she would find it natural if Philippot, the No. 2 official in the National Front, leaves the party if it drops one of the top issues she defended during her unsuccessful run for the presidency: giving up the euro currency. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen says she would find it natural if the National Front’s No. 2 official leaves the party if it drops one of the top issues she defended during her unsuccessful run for the presidency: giving up the euro currency.

Le Pen said Monday that it would be “to his credit” if Florian Philippot followed his convictions and left, as he has said he would.

Le Pen told France-Info television that she doesn’t consider as “blackmail” Philippot’s recent warning that he would leave if the party drops an exit from the euro.

The subject divides the National Front, but isn’t on the agenda for June 11 and June 18 legislative elections. It’s to be dealt with at a party congress. No date has been set.

