Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy police: Mafia clan…

Italy police: Mafia clan skimmed millions from migrant funds

By The Associated Press May 15, 2017 9:01 am 05/15/2017 09:01am
Share

ROME (AP) — Italian police have arrested 68 people, including a priest and the head of a volunteer group called “Mercy,” and accused them of being in cahoots with a major mafia clan that allegedly skimmed millions in public funds destined for a migrant welcome center.

Announcing the arrests Monday, an incredulous Carabinieri Gen. Giuseppe Governale summarized the scam by saying: “The welcome center and ‘Mercy’ were the ATMs of the mafia.”

Investigators said the Arena clan of the Calabrian ‘ndrangheta mafia had secured a lock on servicing the Isola di Capo Rizzuto migrant center in Crotone thanks to its links to “Mercy” and its head, Leonardo Sacco.

They said “Mercy” subcontracted catering services to companies run by the clan, which allegedly skimmed some 36 million euros ($39.5 million) in public funds.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Italy police: Mafia clan…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News