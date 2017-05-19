Greene, award-winning photojournalist, dies in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Stanley Greene, an award-winning American photographer of conflict, disasters and humanitarian crises across the globe, died Friday in Paris. He was 68.

Greene had been ill for a long time, said Clement Saccomani, managing director of the NOOR photo agency.

Greene was five times recognized in the World Press Photo awards , in 1994, 2001, 2004 and 2008.

Born in New York on Feb. 14, 1949, Greene documented San Francisco’s punk scene in the 1970s and ’80s, before moving to Paris in 1986. He covered events across the globe and, from 1994 to 2001, extensively covered the conflict in Chechnya.

“Stanley spent his life documenting the strife of humanity, denouncing the horrors from Darfur to Chechnya and Iraq. His passion for photography and people was second to none. When not in the field, Stanley would spend hours sharing his passion with colleagues and students alike, wearing his trademark leather jacket, skull rings and round spectacles,” said Jerome Delay, Africa Chief Photographer for The Associated Press.

“We have just lost one of the pillars of modern photography, an eyewitness, a confidant, an exceptional human being.”

Greene’s last public appearance was at the World Press Photo awards ceremony in Amsterdam in April, during which he delivered a 90-minute lecture on humanity.