Greek, Turkish Cypriots link arms across border for peace

By The Associated Press May 27, 2017 8:37 am 05/27/2017 08:37am
A woman holds banner as people gather across the Ledras main crossing point inside the U.N buffer zone, to call to the rival leaders of the two communities to "Unite Cyprus Now" in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Saturday, May 27, 2017. United Nations envoy called off meditation efforts with the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after failing to find "common ground" on convening a final summit to aim for an overall reunification deal. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Dozens of Greek and Turkish Cypriots have linked arms across a U.N.-controlled buffer zone cutting across ethnically divided Cyprus’ capital of Nicosia to voice their support for a reunification agreement.

Beating drums, blowing whistles and singing traditional Cypriot folk songs, the demonstrators said real peace lies in the hands of ordinary people from both sides of the divide as the Mediterranean island’s reunification talks appear to be faltering.

Protesters said Saturday’s event was to remind politicians not to let ordinary people down.

On Friday, a U.N. envoy called off meditation efforts with the island’s Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after failing to find “common ground” on convening a final summit for an overall reunification deal.

But officials insisted talks haven’t collapsed.

