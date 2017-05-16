Europe News

Greek seamen and journalists go on strike

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 1:14 am 05/16/2017 01:14am
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek seamen and journalists have walked off the job a day before a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures as Greece struggles to emerge from a seven-year financial crisis.

The 48-hour seamen’s strike starting Tuesday will leave ferries servicing the country’s islands tied up in port for two days. Journalists are holding a 24-hour strike, pulling news broadcasts off the air from 6 a.m. (0300 GMT).

Wednesday’s general strike is expected to affect services across the country, from schools and hospitals to public transport. Air traffic controllers have declared participation with a four-hour work stoppage.

Workers are protesting a new deal with Greece’s international creditors that imposes a raft of new tax hikes and spending cuts beyond the end of its third bailout in 2018.

Topics:
Business & Finance Europe News Latest News
