Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Greece: More protests, strikes…

Greece: More protests, strikes ahead of major austerity vote

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 5:48 am 05/18/2017 05:48am
Share
Greek police officers chant slogans as they carry a banner which read in Greek "No" during an anti- austerity protest in Athens, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Greek workers have walked off the job across the country for a nationwide general strike to protest new austerity measures to be imposed beyond the end of Greece's third bailout next year.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Despite torrential rain, protests continued in Athens for a second day, hours before a major austerity vote in parliament that would impose additional income losses for many Greeks for another three years.

Hundreds of pensioners marched to parliament Thursday chanting “No more tax theft.”

Their protest comes a day after a general strike disrupted services across the country. Ongoing stoppages have kept ferries tied up at port and played havoc with public transport.

Left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seeking parliamentary approval for pension cuts and tax hikes through 2020, as part of an agreement with international bailout creditors to continue vital loan payouts.

With all opposition parties opposed to the measures, Tsipras is relying on his three-seat majority in the 300-member parliament. So far, there are no declared dissenters.

Topics:
Business & Finance Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Greece: More protests, strikes…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News