Germany gains access to journalist detained in Turkey

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 6:47 am 05/29/2017 06:47am
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Foreign Ministry says Turkish authorities have agreed to grant consular officials access for the first time to a German journalist detained about a month ago in Turkey.

Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said Monday that German officials have received verbal approval for a visit to Mesale Tolu, a 33-year-old German citizen with Turkish roots. Schaefer said he expects the visit to take place on Friday.

Tolu’s case is one of many issues souring relations between Germany and Turkey.

German consular officials have already been granted access to a second German journalist who is in custody in Turkey — Deniz Yucel, who is also a Turkish citizen.

Several dozen journalists have been incarcerated since last year’s failed coup attempt in Turkey.

