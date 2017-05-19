Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German president says EU…

German president says EU needs Poland to help solve crisis

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 8:38 am 05/19/2017 08:38am
Share
Poland's President Andrzej Duda, right, welcomes German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, May 19, 2017. Steinmeier, formerly the German foreign minister, is paying his first visit to Poland as president. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Germany President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says he thinks Poland will need to play a role if the European Union is to emerge united from its current crisis.

Steinmeier spoke Friday during his first visit to Poland as president. He had visited his nation’s eastern neighbor several times in his earlier position of foreign minister.

The one-day visit comes as Poland’s ties have cooled with Germany, as well with the rest of the EU, under a nationalist Polish government that has at times has taken Euroskeptic positions.

Speaking at a news conference alongside Polish President Andrzej Duda, Steinmeier said “it is very important now for the 27 EU countries to be united, and Poland is needed to reach this goal.”

Newly elected German leaders usually make Poland one of their first foreign visits.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German president says EU…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News