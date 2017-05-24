Europe News

German parliament group scraps Turkey trip at last minute

By The Associated Press May 24, 2017
BERLIN (AP) — A deputy speaker of Germany’s parliament says a parliamentary delegation scrapped long-standing plans to visit Turkey after finding out at the last minute it couldn’t hold talks with officials or visit the Turkish parliament building.

Claudia Roth, a member of the opposition Greens, was to head the four-member delegation from three parties on a May 25-28 visit to Ankara, Diyarbakir and Istanbul.

Roth said Wednesday: “Yesterday we received the information that it is currently not considered opportune at the very, very, very highest Turkish level to conduct political talks with the German parliamentary side in Turkey.” She said the message was given to the German ambassador by Turkey’s deputy foreign minister.

The incident, which Roth called a “political provocation,” adds to growing strains in German-Turkish relations over recent months.

