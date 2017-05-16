Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German minister: don't portray…

German minister: don’t portray US as climate ‘bad guy’

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 12:51 pm 05/16/2017 12:51pm
Share

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says there’s no point in Europe portraying the U.S. as “the bad guy of climate policy” as the Trump administration mulls whether to withdraw from a landmark emissions-cutting deal.

Sigmar Gabriel said Tuesday it’s in Germany’s interest for the U.S. to stick with the Paris climate deal. But he says ignoring U.S. “reservations” isn’t a successful strategy, and it makes more sense “to show that climate protection strategy is an economic model for us, that we have made our economies more efficient.”

Gabriel is traveling to the U.S. Wednesday. He said in a speech on trans-Atlantic relations that the U.S. and Europe need “a balance of hard power and soft powerl. … Europe must develop its hard power and the U.S. must not lose its soft power.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German minister: don't portray…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News