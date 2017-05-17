Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German leaders court migrants…

German leaders court migrants from Russia ahead of election

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 5:28 am 05/17/2017 05:28am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — German politicians are reaching out to migrants from Russia in an effort to tap what’s seen as a long-neglected group of voters as Germany gears up for its general election.

Chancellor Angela Merkel is due to host a private reception Wednesday for representatives of ethnic Germans who emigrated from the former Soviet Union in large numbers from the late 1980s onward.

Some 2.3 million people from the former Soviet Union arrived in Germany over the past two decades.

The Christian Social Union, Merkel’s allies in Bavaria, and the nationalist Alternative for Germany party have sought to tap conservative sentiment among this group with online ads and posters in Russian.

German officials have expressed concern that Russia might try to influence Germany’s Sept. 24 election, including through misinformation in Russian-language media.

Topics:
2016 Election News 2016 Presidential Election News Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German leaders court migrants…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News