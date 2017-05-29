Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German intel chief hopes…

German intel chief hopes US cooperation won’t get harder

By The Associated Press May 29, 2017 2:55 am 05/29/2017 02:55am
Share

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s domestic intelligence agency says he hopes cooperation with the U.S. won’t become more difficult under President Donald Trump, arguing that the Americans also need information from European agencies.

Trans-Atlantic relations have become increasingly complicated since Trump took office.

Asked on ARD television Monday whether he fears cooperation becoming more difficult, German domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen said: “I hope not. We have always viewed the Americans as reliable partners, despite all the problems we had in recent years.” Those included reports that the U.S. eavesdropped on German government phones.

Maassen added “we need the Americans because the Americans have good and reliable information. On the other hand, I am presumptuous enough to say that … the Americans need the information of German and European intelligence services.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » German intel chief hopes…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News