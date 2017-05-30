Europe News

Gentiloni backs Merkel: Europe must forge its own future

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 8:57 am 05/30/2017 08:57am
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, and Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni shake hands at the end of a press conference following their meeting, in Rome's Villa Madama, Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

MILAN (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni says he shares German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s sentiment that Europeans must take their future into their own hands.

During a press conference Tuesday with Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau, Gentiloni affirmed the importance of ties with the United States, but said: “We have fundamentally different goals which we cannot renounce, such as climate.”

Gentiloni was responding to a question about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s weekend remark that “we Europeans must really take our destiny in our own hands.”

The comments underline the shift in the relationship between the United States and Europe following a NATO meeting in Brussels and Group of Seven summit in Sicily with President Donald Trump.

Trudeau is in Italy to promote trade and cultural ties.

