Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France says Erdogan to…

France says Erdogan to look into case of French photographer

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 8:40 am 05/25/2017 08:40am
Share
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, gesture as he introduces the French delegation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017. (Eric Feferberg /Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — A senior French official says Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will look into the case of a French photographer who was taken into custody in Turkey and started a hunger strike to protest his detention.

The French official says President Emmanuel Macron raised the issue of photojournalist Mathias Depardon in talks with Erdogan ahead of Thursday’s NATO summit. The official says Erdogan indicated he would quickly look into the situation.

The French official could not be publicly named in line with standard practice.

Reporters Without Borders, citing the photographer’s lawyer, said this week that Depardon began his hunger strike last weekend.

The photographer was on assignment for National Geographic magazine when he was detained in the mainly Kurdish province of Batman on May 8.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » France says Erdogan to…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News