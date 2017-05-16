Europe News

European car sales drop in April but remain up for the year

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 5:41 am 05/16/2017 05:41am
MILAN (AP) — European car sales dipped by 6.6 percent in April due to the impact of the Easter holiday, but remained up overall in the first four months.

The ACEA European carmakers’ association said Tuesday that 1.1 million units were sold in April, with Britain posting a nearly 20-percent decline. Germany, France and Italy had single-digit slides.

Still, sales for January-April showed a resilient 5-percent rise.

Stung by the emissions scandal, Volkswagen brand deliveries were down 14 percent, with its commanding market share dipping below 25 percent.

Luxury carmaker BMW’s sales were down 6 percent while Daimler slipped 2.7 percent. Competitor Audi, part of the VW group, took a 10-percent hit.

Mass-market competitors fell in the same range: PSA Group down 6.4 percent, Renault down 2.6 percent and Fiat Chrysler flat.

