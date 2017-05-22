EU urges members to address inequality as economy recovers

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is urging member states to take advantage of the bloc’s recovering economy to strengthen public finances and push through reforms that tackle social inequality.

The advice came in economic policy guidance for the bloc’s 28 member states that was published Monday by the European Commission.

It recommends “boosting investment, pursuing structural reforms and ensuring responsible fiscal policies.”

The advice aims to address social pressures that are seen as fueling a wave of nationalist populism throughout Europe that is tearing at the fabric of the bloc.

EU Social Affairs Commissioner Marianne Thyssen says tackling inequality “is firmly at the heart of our assessment. We have turned the page of the crisis: the next chapter is social.