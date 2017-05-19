Dutch Qatari groups aim to get Syrians into higher education

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Organizations from Qatar and the Netherlands are joining forces to get 6,000 Syrian refugees into higher education courses, a move aimed at helping them integrate in the countries where they live now and rebuild their own nation if they are able to return.

The organizations, Al Fakhoora and Spark, announced Friday that their partnership is scaling up from 600 students at the start of the academic year in September.

Executive Director of Al Fakhoora, Farooq Burney, says the program will assist Syrian youngsters in Lebanon, Turkey, Jordan and parts of Syria.

The organizations aim to offer places on academic and vocational courses in areas such as reconstruction, health care and sanitation.

Burney says, “it is important that these skills are transferable if and when these young people go back.”