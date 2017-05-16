Europe News

Danish teenager found guilty of terror, sentence pending

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish court has convicted a girl of attempted terrorism for planning bomb attacks against two schools when she was 15.

Holbaek District Court judge Peder Christensen says the girl, now 17, who wasn’t identified, was also convicted of assaulting an employee in the juvenile incarceration facility where she had been held during the trial.

Christensen said Tuesday the girl had converted to Islam, intended to carry out attacks, including one on a Jewish school, and possessed chemicals. It also appeared she had online contacts with radical militants.

Her lawyer, Mette Gritt Stage, had said her client had been bullied at school and is a confused teenager seeking attention.

The court northwest of Copenhagen is expected to announce sentencing on Thursday. Prosecutors are requesting her incarceration at a mental institution.

Topics:
Education News Europe News Latest News World News
