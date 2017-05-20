Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Critical Turkish newspaper publishes…

Critical Turkish newspaper publishes blank issue in protest

By The Associated Press May 20, 2017 9:38 am 05/20/2017 09:38am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish opposition paper has published a “May 19 Press Freedom Special Edition,” left blank in protest of detentions of some staff members. Saturday’s edition of the Sozcu newspaper carried empty columns with writers’ names and also left the weather blank.

It was a response to Friday’s detentions of Mediha Olgun, the editor of Sozcu’s website, and reporter Gokmen Ulu. Detention warrants were also issued for owner Burak Akbay and head of finance Yonca Kaleli.

They are accused of committing crimes on behalf of the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

The government blames Gulen for last summer’s failed coup attempt — an allegation he denies.

Sozcu is a staunch supporter of the secular legacy of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and a sharp critic of Turkey’s president and government.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Critical Turkish newspaper publishes…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News