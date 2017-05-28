Europe News

Canada’s premier in Italy visits quake-devastated Amatrice

By The Associated Press May 28, 2017 7:38 am 05/28/2017 07:38am
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds his G7 closing press conference, in Taormina, southern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

AMATRICE, Italy (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is taking a tour of Amatrice, the central Italian town brought to rubble by an August earthquake that killed nearly 300 people.

Wearing a blue hard hat, Trudeau was accompanied Sunday by Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, local officials and firefighters to visit the devastation and learn firsthand about the Aug. 24 quake and subsequent temblors that shook central Italy for months.

In a break in the tour, Trudeau said he wanted to show the solidarity of Canada with “our heartbroken friends” in Italy. He praised the outpouring of support from Canadian-Italians for the rebuilding effort.

Trudeau attended the Group of Seven summit that ended Saturday in southern Italy. On Monday, he meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

