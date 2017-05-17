Europe News

‘Bridget Jones’ author wins comic fiction prize, and a pig

By The Associated Press May 17, 2017 7:46 pm 05/17/2017 07:46pm
FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2016, file photo, screenwriter Helen Fielding poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film "Bridget Jones's Baby" in London. Fielding's latest book "Bridget Jones's Baby: The Diaries" was declared winner of the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for comic fiction on Thursday, May 18, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

LONDON (AP) — Helen Fielding’s latest book about the misadventures of indomitable singleton Bridget Jones won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for comic fiction Thursday, gaining the writer rewards that include champagne and a pig.

“Bridget Jones’s Baby: The Diaries” was declared winner of the prize named in honor of novelist P.G. Wodehouse.

The book sees Bridget uncertain which of her rival beaus — stalwart Mark Darcy or fickle Daniel Cleaver — is the father of her child.

It was released to accompany the movie of the same name.

Fielding will receive a Gloucester Old Spot pig, a jeroboam of champagne and a set of Wodehouse novels at the May 27 Hay Festival in Wales.

The author said she is “completely overjoyed to win the pig.”

Previous winners include Ian McEwan and the late Terry Pratchett.

