Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Blood found on Revolutionary…

Blood found on Revolutionary War shrapnel in New Jersey

By The Associated Press May 19, 2017 4:07 pm 05/19/2017 04:07pm
Share

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Human blood was found on shrapnel discovered on a Revolutionary War battlefield in New Jersey.

Members of the Battlefield Restoration and Archaeological Volunteer Organization working in Freehold Township found the canister shot used by the Continental Army against British troops during the Battle of Monmouth in 1778. They then sent the lead to Colorado for testing, and it came back positive for human blood protein, the Asbury Park Press (http://on.app.com/2q30Ltb) reported.

Dan Sivilich, who is president of BRAVO, believes the find is the only piece of a Revolutionary War canister shot that’s ever been positively tested for human blood. Based on where it was found, it was probably fired by Pennsylvania artillery into the British 42nd Regiment, Sivilich said.

The canister shot was probably fired by Thomas Proctor’s Pennsylvania artillery, according to Sivilich. Legend has it that Molly Pitcher fired a cannon from the artillery after her husband fell ill and couldn’t operate the weapon anymore.

“It could have been a round that Molly Pitcher handled,” Sivilich said. “We can’t say for sure, but it makes for interesting speculation”

George Washington attacked the British during the battle, which ended in a draw. The British were able to march toward New York while the Americans held the field.

Sivilich hopes the Monmouth Battlefield State Park puts the piece of ammo on display.

___

Information from: Asbury Park (N.J.) Press, http://www.app.com

Topics:
Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Blood found on Revolutionary…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News