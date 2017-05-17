Belgium to maintain security threat level for Trump visit

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say they have carried out security threat assessments ahead of President Donald Trump’s visit to Brussels next week but see no need to increase the national threat-alert level.

Belgium has remained on Level 3 — meaning that an attack “is possible and likely” — since the deadly suicide-bomb attacks on the Brussels airport and subway on March 22 last year.

Belgium’s Crisis Center said Wednesday that “Level 4 is not determined in any of these assessments at this time,” and that it has “no information indicating that a terrorist attack might be planned.”

Top of the scale Level 4 indicates a threat of imminent of attack.

Rallies have been organized in protest against the May 25 NATO meeting, part of Trump’s first European tour.