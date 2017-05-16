Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian coalition strife deepens…

Austrian coalition strife deepens ahead of early elections

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 11:47 am 05/16/2017 11:47am
Share

VIENNA (AP) — Reflecting further strains in Austria’s strife-ridden coalition ahead of early elections, Chancellor Christian Kern threatened Tuesday to work without the junior partner in government unless that party’s head becomes his deputy.

Kern, a Social Democrat, said that unless Sebastian Kurz of the People’s Party takes the vice chancellor post, he will turn to opposition parties in parliament for support in governing.

Kurz took over as People’s Party head on Sunday. But he is refusing the vice chancellorship held by his predecessor that is traditionally exercised by the junior coalition partner.

Instead, shortly after Kern’s threat, his party appointed former Justice Minister Wolfgang Brandstetter to the position.

With the coalition bogged down by infighting, Kurz’s refusal to take the post appears to be an attempt to dissociate himself from its negative image going into early elections this fall.

Regular elections had been scheduled for the fall of 2018 but after consultations Tuesday, parties represented in parliament agreed to move them up to Oct. 15 this year.

The legislature still has to vote on both holding early elections and the date. But with all parties in support, passage is a formality.

Topics:
2016 Election News Congress News Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Austrian coalition strife deepens…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News