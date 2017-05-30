Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Albania authorities stop sale…

Albania authorities stop sale of a bear cub on the internet

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 6:58 am 05/30/2017 06:58am
Share

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian environment officials say they have stopped the sale of a 3-month-old bear cub on the internet.

Environment Ministry spokeswoman Ana Kekezi said Tuesday that a shepherd found the bear stuck in rocks at Shen Meri village, 35 kilometers (20 miles) east of the capital.

She said the shepherd, who put the animal up for sale, was detained, fined and released.

The bear, which has been named Rei, was taken to a zoo park where experts would assess whether it was safe to return it to the wild or take it to a sanctuary.

Some 50 caged bears are used by restaurants, resorts and individuals as lures to attract people as customers, or to take a picture, or charge admission at a time when the wild bear population, estimated at 100-150, has been declining.

Last year 16 rescued brown bears were taken to sanctuaries in Kosovo, Germany, Greece, Italy and Bulgaria.

Albania does not have a sanctuary and the government is working to raise funds to start building one, near the Dajti Mountain, close to Tirana, for the remaining captive ones.

Authorities also say they are working to prepare legislation to make it a crime to take a bear from the wild.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News National News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Albania authorities stop sale…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News