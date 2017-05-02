Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2 suspected Islamic State…

2 suspected Islamic State extremists killed in Turkey raid

By The Associated Press May 21, 2017 4:14 am 05/21/2017 04:14am
Share

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s state-run news agency says two people suspected of being members of the Islamic State group have been killed in an Ankara police operation.

Ankara’s governor told the Anadolu news agency Sunday the suspects may have been planning an attack on Turkey’s capital. Police recovered weapons and explosives in the raid. Governor Ercan Topaca said the two men, in their 20s, have not been identified yet.

The nighttime police operation was conducted after a man from Azerbaijan, thought to be an IS member, was detained in Istanbul. The unnamed suspect allegedly drove the two men to Ankara.

Turkey has been hit by a string of attacks blamed on IS and Kurdish militants since 2015. On New Year’s Eve, a gunman killed 39 people in an Istanbul nightclub. IS claimed the attack.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » 2 suspected Islamic State…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat steamed crabs

Crab season is in full swing. Have you been to these crab shacks?

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Europe News