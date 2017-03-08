US-based aid group helping Syrians shut down in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — U.S.-based humanitarian aid organization Mercy Corps says Turkey’s government has revoked its registration to operate in the country, forcing it to shut down operations that provided assistance to conflict-stricken Syrians.

Mercy Corps said in a statement Wednesday it was continuing to “seek dialogue” with the Turkish authorities to resume operations that constituted one the largest humanitarian operations for Syria.

The group said: “Our hearts are broken by this turn of events, which comes after five years of cooperation with the government of Turkey.”

It added that it remained hopeful that Turkey would allow it to “return to serve those in critical need.”

It was not immediately clear why the group’s registration was revoked.

Turkey has ordered hundreds of nongovernmental organizations shut down, claiming links to outlawed groups.