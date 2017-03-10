5:34 am, March 10, 2017
49° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN rights office: Turkey…

UN rights office: Turkey should probe killings, abuses

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 5:15 am 03/10/2017 05:15am
Share
Combo from satellite photos provided by UNOSAT shows the city of Sur in Turkey's Diyarbakir Province on June 22, 2015, top, and on July 26, 2016 bottom. In a report released Friday, March 10, 2017 the U.N. human rights office is calling on Turkey's government to investigate alleged killings and other abuses in the country's southeast in a new report decrying violations including hundreds of alleged unlawful killings and the obliteration of nearly 1,800 buildings during security force operations over 18 months. (DigitalGlobe/UNOSAT via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights office is calling on Turkey’s government to investigate alleged killings and other abuses in the country’s southeast in a new report decrying violations including hundreds of alleged unlawful killings and the obliteration of nearly 1,800 buildings during security force operations over 18 months.

The 25-page report draws on confidential and public accounts, satellite imagery and other sources because U.N. investigators have failed to win access to the largely ethnic Kurdish areas despite a year of attempts to do so.

The report released Friday focuses on alleged violations between July 2015 and December 2016, when at least 335,000 people were reportedly displaced during the security sweep.

The rights office said Turkey’s government had indicated the Kurdistan Workers Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist group, had attacked security forces, killing and wounding.

U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein also noted the “complex challenges” that Turkey has faced since a failed coup in July.

The report cites allegations of cases including torture, enforced disappearances, incitement to hatred, and violence against women.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » UN rights office: Turkey…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News