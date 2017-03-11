5:37 am, March 11, 2017
28° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
Sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union
TRAFFIC ALERT All lanes of the Capital Beltway Inner Loop after Allentown Rd/Joint Base Andrews are blocked after a crash between a fire truck and car.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkish foreign minister determined…

Turkish foreign minister determined to visit Netherlands

By The Associated Press March 11, 2017 4:01 am 03/11/2017 04:01am
Share
Campaign staff hold a banner reading "Stay Away, This Is Our Country" as firebrand anti Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, left, protests outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, against the planned campaign visit of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu to lobby for a referendum giving President Erdogan increased powers. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s foreign minister says he will go to the Netherlands to address a rally seeking the support of Turkish citizens in the upcoming referendum on expanding presidential powers. He has threatened sanctions if he is blocked.

In an interview with private broadcaster CNN Turk, Mevlut Cavusoglu said he would travel to Rotterdam Saturday to meet supporters and added: “If the Netherlands cancels my flight permit, our sanctions to the Netherlands would be heavy.”

Cavusoglu also repeated the government’s charges that bans on rallies are “fascist practices.”

He says the German and Dutch bans on campaigns for a “yes” vote in the April 16 referendum on constitutional changes means that Europe is “taking a side for a ‘no’ vote.”

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Turkish foreign minister determined…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Most expensive DC-area homes sold in Feb.

A chateau in Great Falls topped the charts, but seven of the 10 most expensive homes sold in February were in the District. See photos of the homes.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News