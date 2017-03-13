5:14 am, March 13, 2017
Turkey formally protests minister’s treatment in Netherlands

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 5:00 am 03/13/2017 05:00am
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan applauds following a rally in Istanbul, Sunday, March 12, 2017. The escalating dispute between Turkey and the Netherlands spilled over into Sunday, with a Turkish minister unable to enter her consulate after the authorities there had already blocked a visit by the foreign minister, prompting Erdogan to call the Dutch fascists. Erdogan said at the rally: "I had said that Nazism has risen from the grave. I said 'I thought Nazism was over but I was wrong.' In fact, Nazism is alive in the West." (AP Photo}

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the Netherlands’ top diplomat to formally protest its treatment of a Turkish minister in that country over the weekend as well as what it said was “disproportionate” use of force against demonstrators in a protest that ensued.

Ministry officials said the Dutch Embassy’s charge d’affaires, Daan Feddo Huisinga, was called to the ministry on Monday where a top ministry official handed him two formal protest notes.

Two Turkish ministers were prevented from campaigning in the Netherlands on Sunday. The family affairs minister was escorted out of the country while the Foreign Minister was denied permission to land.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to retaliate against the Netherlands after claiming that “Nazism is alive in the West.”

