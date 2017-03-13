Turkey formally protests minister’s treatment in Netherlands

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says it has summoned the Netherlands’ top diplomat to formally protest its treatment of a Turkish minister in that country over the weekend as well as what it said was “disproportionate” use of force against demonstrators in a protest that ensued.

Ministry officials said the Dutch Embassy’s charge d’affaires, Daan Feddo Huisinga, was called to the ministry on Monday where a top ministry official handed him two formal protest notes.

Two Turkish ministers were prevented from campaigning in the Netherlands on Sunday. The family affairs minister was escorted out of the country while the Foreign Minister was denied permission to land.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to retaliate against the Netherlands after claiming that “Nazism is alive in the West.”