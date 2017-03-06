The Latest: EU foreign ministers address Turkey spat

BERLIN (AP) — The Latest on diplomatic rift between Turkey and EU nations (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

European Union foreign ministers arriving at a meeting in Brussels say that there may be lessons to be drawn from the spat between Turkey and Germany on campaigning by officials from outside the 28-nation bloc.

Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak says that the controversy highlights the lack of European rules and standards on allowing rallies by politicians from non-member countries.

He says that “it’s about time to start discussing it. I think there should be rules. I would be rather restrictive, because as we can see it has a huge damaging potential.”

Diplomatic tensions have been rising in recent days amid Turkish plans to have government ministers to address rallies in Germany and the Netherlands in support of an upcoming constitutional referendum that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan new powers.

___

9:35 a.m.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s chief of staff has condemned remarks by Turkey’s president accusing Germany of “Nazi practices,” days after a local authority prevented a Turkish minister from addressing a rally there.

Peter Altmaier on Monday called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks “absolutely unacceptable.”

He told German public Television ARD that “Germany cannot be outmatched regarding the rule of law, tolerance and liberality.”

He said the government was in contact with Turkey’s government and announced that “we will make sure the significance of the problems of what happened in recent days will be recognized and understood in Ankara as well.”

Germany-Turkey diplomatic tensions have risen amid Turkish plans to have government ministers address rallies in Germany in support of an upcoming constitutional referendum that would give Erdogan new powers.