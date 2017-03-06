The Latest: Germany says PSA has made series of commitments

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on General Motors’ sale of its European brands to PSA Group (all times local):

10:35 a.m.

German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries says French automaker PSA has made a series of commitments regarding the future of carmakers Opel and Vauxhall, which it is buying from General Motors.

In statement, the minister said PSA promised to “keep the existing contracts regarding locations, employment and investments and continues Opel/Vauxhall as an independent brand with an independent management.”

In the statement, which was also signed by the governors of the German states of Rhineland-Palatinate, Hesse and Thuringia, Zypries said it’s important that transparency is front and center of the upcoming discussions regarding the takeover.

The unions said they have reached a commitment from PSA that all Opel businesses will be “put under one Opel entity.”

___

10:15 a.m.

Britain’s former business secretary is warning that the Britain’s departure from the European Union will make it harder to secure Vauxhall jobs in the medium term.

Liberal Democrat Vince Cable told the BBC that there is a “serious question mark” about the car maker’s plants in Britain because of doubt on the future of the customs union and single market.

He says “car components have to go backwards and forwards across frontiers and they will require tariffs and checks.”

Cable suggested that German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government would pressure the French to protect plants in her country.