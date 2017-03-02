Sweden wants to reintroduce military conscription

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s left-leaning defense minister says the country wants to reintroduce military conscription for both men and women, seven years after the policy was scrapped, citing regional tensions.

Peter Hultqvist told Swedish broadcaster SVT Sweden wants to have conscripts, volunteers and professionals.

He said Thursday approximately 4,000 18-year-olds of both sexes would be called up each year. The first conscripts would start Jan. 1, 2018.

In 2010, Sweden abolished compulsory military service for men. The average term of service was around 11 months.

A decision is to be made later Thursday.