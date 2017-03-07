7:03 am, March 7, 2017
50° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » SUVs, high-end sports cars…

SUVs, high-end sports cars provide the roar at Geneva show

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 6:35 am 03/07/2017 06:35am
Share
Technicians passe in front of SsangYong booth, during the last preparation prior to the opening of the preview day at the Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP)

GENEVA (AP) — Global automakers — on edge over Britain’s decision to leave the EU and possible changes in U.S. trade policy — are putting a slew of new SUVs and high-performance sports cars on display at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Jaguar Land Rover showed off its Range Rover Velar, a sport-utility that promises crisp handling and acceleration. General Motor’s Opel division unveiled the Crossland X, based on a platform shared with PSA Group. That is a sign of more to come, since PSA Group has agreed to buy lossmaking Opel from GM.

Ferrari’s 812 Superfast has flaps that shift position to improve aerodynamics, and a giant 6.5-liter, 12-cylinder engine. The Huayra Roadster from Italy’s Pagani shows striking design, with sweeping curves and side mirrors on curving pylons.

Topics:
Consumer News Europe News Government News Latest News Lifestyle News Living News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » SUVs, high-end sports cars…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Wolf Trap reveals summer lineup

Wolf Trap released its summer lineup, promising a knockout season. Find out more about upcoming events.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News