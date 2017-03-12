9:41 am, March 12, 2017
Spanish police investigate suspected human trafficking route

By The Associated Press March 12, 2017 8:41 am 03/12/2017 08:41am
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Police in eastern Spain are opening an investigation into a suspected human trafficking route after discovering two trucks carrying Iraqi refugees in less than a month.

A civil guard spokesperson tells The Associated Press that officers found eight Iraqis of Kurdish ethnicity, including four children, in the back of a refrigerated truck on a highway near the town of Teruel on Friday.

The truck was located a few kilometers (miles) from where police had discovered another truck illegally transporting a Kurdish family of two adults and four children.

Police say both trucks were heading toward Britain after departing from the southern Spanish region of Murcia.

Both drivers were arrested on charges of human trafficking.

The spokesperson spoke anonymously in line with police policy.

