Snowboarder dies in avalanche in France, 2 others missing

By The Associated Press March 8, 2017
PARIS (AP) — Authorities say a Dutch snowboarder has been killed by an avalanche in the French Alps, with two other skiers still missing.

Annick Lago, an employee at the Modane town hall, near the ski resort of Valfrejus, said rescue teams will continue the search on Wednesday.

The snowboarder’s body was found hours after the avalanche struck on Tuesday afternoon on an off-piste sector near Valfrejus, close to the Italian border.

Lago said the three snowboarders, aged between 20 and 25, were part of the same group.

Another avalanche struck the French Alps on Tuesday in the popular resort of Tignes but no casualties were reported.

Topics:
Europe News Latest News World News
