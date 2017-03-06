8:28 am, March 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Serbian court rejects extradition…

Serbian court rejects extradition of Montenegro coup suspect

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 8:02 am 03/06/2017 08:02am
Share

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A Serbian court has rejected a second extradition request by Montenegro for suspects in an alleged pro-Russia plot to overthrow the Balkan country’s government.

The Special Court said Monday that Predrag Bogicevic cannot be handed over because Montenegro suspects him of committing a crime by acting from the territory of Serbia and not inside Montenegro.

The same court already has rejected Montenegro’s request for the extradition of Nemanja Ristic, also wanted in the alleged foiled coup in October.

Montenegro has accused some 20 people — including two Russians — of the election-day plot to kill the then-prime minister and take power in order to derail the country’s NATO bid.

Montenegro says the two Russians coordinated the operation from Serbia. Moscow has denied involvement.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Serbian court rejects extradition…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Europe News