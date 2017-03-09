5:34 am, March 9, 2017
Scottish: ‘Common sense’ says 2018 independence referendum

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 4:51 am 03/09/2017 04:51am
LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says that if Scotland decides on a new independence referendum, it would be “common sense” to hold it in the second half of 2018.

Sturgeon told the BBC no decision has yet been made on whether to seek another referendum to transform Scotland into an independent nation outside the United Kingdom.

She has complained bitterly about Britain’s decision to withdraw from the European Union despite Scottish opposition to the move.

In comments broadcast Thursday, Sturgeon says she is not “bluffing” about holding another vote and is looking for ways to maintain Scotland’s ties with the EU bloc.

Scottish voters rejected independence in a 2014 referendum, with 55 percent voting to stay in the U.K. Sturgeon says the Brexit vote changed the situation dramatically.

