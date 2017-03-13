12:16 pm, March 13, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Scotland's leader: New independence…

Scotland’s leader: New independence vote should be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 7:45 am 03/13/2017 07:45am
Share

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland’s leader: New independence vote should be held between autumn 2018 and spring 2019.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Scotland's leader: New independence…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

A look back: DC’s biggest March snowstorms

As the forecast of winter weather looms, WTOP's Dave Dildine highlights the most-memorable snowstorms to strike the D.C. region during the month of March.

Recommended
Latest

Picture This

7 top places to catch spring blooms across America

From Death Valley National Park’s vibrant yellow daisies to the district’s iconic cherry blossoms to the Great Smoky Mountains’ colorful wildflowers and everywhere in between, here’s where to catch impressive floral displays across America this spring.

Europe News