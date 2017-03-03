8:23 am, March 3, 2017
Russia’s opposition leader accuses premier of corruption

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 7:49 am 03/03/2017 07:49am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s leading opposition figure has published a sweeping report accusing the nation’s prime minister of corruption, claims which the premier’s office has shrugged off as propaganda.

In his report posted Thursday, Alexei Navalny alleged that Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has amassed a collection of lavish mansions, yachts and vineyards worth billions and managed via charities controlled by Medvedev’s associates.

Medvedev’s spokeswoman, Natalya Timakova, dismissed Navalny’s claims as part of election campaigning, saying in a statement carried by Russian news agencies that it’s “senseless” to comment on his “propaganda attacks.”

The charismatic Navalny was a key driving force behind massive opposition protests in Moscow in 2011-2012. He has declared his intention to run for president in 2018, though a court ruling bars him from joining the race.

Russia's opposition leader accuses…
