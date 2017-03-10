8:36 am, March 10, 2017
Russia insists it hasn’t violated nuclear arms pact

By The Associated Press March 10, 2017 8:09 am 03/10/2017 08:09am
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is insisting that it has adhered to its obligations under a key nuclear arms treaty, rebuffing U.S. claims to the contrary.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Washington on Friday to offer proof to support its claims that Russia violated the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Gen. Paul Selva, vice chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, has accused Russia of deploying a land-based cruise missile in violation of “the spirit and intent” of the treaty. He said that Moscow’s intention is to threaten U.S. facilities in Europe and the NATO alliance.

Zakharova criticized what she described as “unfounded rhetoric” by the U.S. She added that Russia also has seen some U.S. actions as violations of the pact, and called for a constructive review of mutual complaints.

Europe News
