Putin hosts Netanyahu for talks set to focus on Syria

By The Associated Press March 9, 2017 8:13 am 03/09/2017 08:13am
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, shakes hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Moscow, Russia on Thursday, March 9, 2017. Israel's prime minister is set to visit Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about security issues stemming from Iran's presence in neighbouring Syria. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, pool)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks expected to focus on the situation in Syria.

Greeting Netanyahu at the start of their talks, Putin emphasized a high level of trust between them.

Netanyahu hailed Russia’s role in fighting the Islamic State group and other radical militants in Syria. At the same time, he warned of the danger posed by radical Shiite groups, an apparent reference to the Hezbollah movement.

Russia has sided with Iran and Hezbollah in helping support Syrian President Bashar Assad, but at the same time it has maintained warm ties with Israel. The two nations have coordinated to prevent any possible incidents between their militaries in Syria.

Netanyahu’s visit to Moscow follows his talks with U.S. President Donald Trump last month.

