Pope to address EU leaders at Vatican ahead of summit

By The Associated Press March 3, 2017 6:18 am 03/03/2017 06:18am
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The pope will meet with European Union leaders a day before a special summit marking the 60th anniversary of the bloc’s founding treaty.

The Vatican announced on Friday announced that the audience will be held March 24, the eve of the summit marking the anniversary of the EU founding Treaty of Rome. The evening meeting is expected to be public.

The pope previously addressed EU leaders in May when he accepted the Charlemagne prize for promoting European unity. In his acceptance speech at the Vatican, the pope warned against the temptation to put up fences to ward off newcomers, saying he dreams of a Europe where migrants are welcome.

On the day of the summit March 25, the pope is traveling to Milan.

