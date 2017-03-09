German police search hospital for suspect in boy’s killing

BERLIN (AP) — German police hunting for a 19-year-old suspect who boasted online about the killing of a 9-year-old boy searched a hospital in western Germany on Thursday, but came up empty handed.

A witness had tipped off police saying he had seen the suspect, Marcel Hesse, at a hospital in Moenchengladbach, 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Herne where the boy was killed Monday night, the dpa news agency reported.

After their investigation, authorities found that the person spotted wasn’t Hesse, police said.

Authorities have said Hesse had posted boastful pictures of the boy’s body, clearly showing stab wounds, on a web forum and may have injured himself in the hand. A nationwide manhunt for Hesse was launched Tuesday.

Police have described Hesse as potentially armed and asked people to not approach him if they see him.