NATO chief warns Kosovo against army move

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO’s chief says the alliance could scale back cooperation with Kosovo’s security services if the government goes ahead with plans to transform its lightly armed security force into an army.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday that he told Kosovo’s leaders “that unilateral steps such as these are unhelpful.”

He warned that if Kosovo goes ahead as planned “NATO will have to review its level of commitment, particularly in terms of capacity-building.”

NATO advises, trains and has been helping to build up Kosovo’s security force.

Relations between Kosovo and Serbia have been tense recently and the move is likely to make things worse, with Serbia vehemently opposed.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008. The move has been recognized by 114 countries but not Belgrade.