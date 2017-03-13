10:16 am, March 13, 2017
33° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT Monday night’s Winter Storm Warning has expanded; includes greater portion of the WTOP listening area.

Europe News

Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NATO chief seeks to…

NATO chief seeks to reassure Trump on defense budgets

By The Associated Press March 13, 2017 7:56 am 03/13/2017 07:56am
Share

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg says European allies must spend more on their military budgets as he seeks to reassure U.S. President Donald Trump that members will pay their fair share.

Stoltenberg says in his annual NATO report released Monday that “we still do not have fair burden sharing within our Alliance.”

Trump suggested during election campaigning that he might not defend allies who fail to meet the target, rattling the 28-nation military alliance, particularly countries bordering Russia.

Only five allies meet the target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defense: the United States, Britain, Estonia, Greece and Poland.

Stoltenberg’s report shows that European allies and Canada spent a total of roughly $10 billion dollars more on defense last year in real terms than in 2015.

Topics:
Europe News Government News Latest News Money News World News
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » NATO chief seeks to…
Advertiser Content


WTOP Bracket Challenge

Register Today

Fill out your bracket for a chance to win great prizes and play against our WTOP VIPs.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

A look back: DC’s biggest March snowstorms

As the forecast of winter weather looms, WTOP's Dave Dildine highlights the most-memorable snowstorms to strike the D.C. region during the month of March.

Recommended
Latest

Picture This

7 top places to catch spring blooms across America

From Death Valley National Park’s vibrant yellow daisies to the district’s iconic cherry blossoms to the Great Smoky Mountains’ colorful wildflowers and everywhere in between, here’s where to catch impressive floral displays across America this spring.

Europe News