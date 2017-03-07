10:03 am, March 7, 2017
Museum of Albanian alphabet attacked in Macedonian city

By The Associated Press March 7, 2017 9:30 am 03/07/2017 09:30am
SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian police say vandals have damaged a museum dedicated to the Albanian alphabet, amid increasing political tension over the official status of the Albanian language in the country.

The attack early Tuesday in the southwestern city of Bitola damaged the front door and windows. Police said petrol bombs were thrown inside but caused little damage. No arrests have been made.

Macedonia’s culture ministry and dominant conservative VMRO-DPMNE party condemned the attack.

Political tension is increasing since parliamentary elections in December left neither the conservatives nor the main opposition Social Democrats with enough seats in parliament to govern alone.

Three parties representing the ethnic Albanian minority — a quarter of Macedonia’s population — are demanding that Albanian should become Macedonia’s second official language as their price to join in any coalition.

